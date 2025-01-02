Australian Captain Praises Resilient Starc Ahead of Decisive BGT Match
Pat Cummins commends Mitchell Starc's remarkable commitment to playing for Australia despite facing injuries. Starc, known for maintaining high speed for over 15 years, remains a vital player as Australia gears up for the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against India at Sydney Cricket Ground.
- Country:
- Australia
In a recent press conference, Australian captain Pat Cummins offered high praise for veteran pacer Mitchell Starc, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to representing his country. Starc, who has been dealing with fitness concerns, notably struggled with upper body discomfort during the recent Melbourne Test.
Despite the challenges, Starc maintained his position in the starting lineup for the fourth match, tackling rib soreness with resilience. Cummins highlighted Starc's ability to consistently deliver 145km/hr speeds for nearly 15 years, a feat that demands enduring various physical setbacks.
Cummins expressed admiration for Starc's refusal to be rested or rotated, emphasizing his adaptability over the years. He praised the pacer's diverse skill set as Australia prepares to face India in the conclusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket Drama in Brisbane: Rain, Resilience, and a Race Against Time
Serbia's Economic Growth and Job Creation Depend on Investments in Climate Resilience: World Bank Report
Dweep Diksha Dialogue: Building Resilience Against Disasters
Nepal BFSI Summit 2024: Pioneering Sustainable Financing for Climate Resilience
ADB Signs $100M Loan to Boost Climate Resilience of Coffee Value Chain in Asia-Pacific