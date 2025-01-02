Left Menu

Australian Captain Praises Resilient Starc Ahead of Decisive BGT Match

Pat Cummins commends Mitchell Starc's remarkable commitment to playing for Australia despite facing injuries. Starc, known for maintaining high speed for over 15 years, remains a vital player as Australia gears up for the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Updated: 02-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:19 IST
Australia skipper Pat Cummins. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent press conference, Australian captain Pat Cummins offered high praise for veteran pacer Mitchell Starc, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to representing his country. Starc, who has been dealing with fitness concerns, notably struggled with upper body discomfort during the recent Melbourne Test.

Despite the challenges, Starc maintained his position in the starting lineup for the fourth match, tackling rib soreness with resilience. Cummins highlighted Starc's ability to consistently deliver 145km/hr speeds for nearly 15 years, a feat that demands enduring various physical setbacks.

Cummins expressed admiration for Starc's refusal to be rested or rotated, emphasizing his adaptability over the years. He praised the pacer's diverse skill set as Australia prepares to face India in the conclusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

