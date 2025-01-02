Cricket Clash: India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Snub

In a recent press conference, former Australian cricketer and ICC ambassador Shane Watson expressed his disappointment regarding India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Scheduled for February 2025, the event will be hosted in Pakistan, marking a first under ICC chairman Jay Shah's tenure. The decision resolves the longstanding dispute over hosting rights, with a hybrid model set for future ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle across India and Pakistan.

Watson emphasized the unique excitement surrounding India-Pakistan matches. "No cricket fan wants to miss these games," he noted, referencing the intense rivalry and special moments the clashes bring. Since the last bilateral series in 2012-13, the two teams have largely met in ICC tournaments due to political tensions, making this decision even more consequential for fans.

The Champions Trophy commences with Pakistan, the defending champion, facing New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. India, grouped with Bangladesh and New Zealand, begins their campaign on February 20. Intriguingly, all India's matches are projected for Dubai, signalling a neutral venue approach. The potential India-Pakistan face-off on February 23 remains a marquee event, overshadowed by India's absence from Pakistan soil.

