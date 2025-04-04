Left Menu

No Change in Physical Test Standards for Army Recruitment

The Indian Ministry of Defence clarified that there are no plans to alter the physical test standards for male and female candidates in army recruitment. This statement, made by Union Minister Sanjay Seth in the Lok Sabha, refutes any suggestions otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed any considerations of altering the physical test standards for male and female candidates in Indian Army recruitment.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, confirmed this during a recent session in the Lok Sabha, responding to a query by DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy.

Minister Seth stated unequivocally that the Indian Army has not moved any proposals to reduce the physical test parameters to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

