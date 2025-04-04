No Change in Physical Test Standards for Army Recruitment
The Indian Ministry of Defence clarified that there are no plans to alter the physical test standards for male and female candidates in army recruitment. This statement, made by Union Minister Sanjay Seth in the Lok Sabha, refutes any suggestions otherwise.
The Ministry of Defence has dismissed any considerations of altering the physical test standards for male and female candidates in Indian Army recruitment.
Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, confirmed this during a recent session in the Lok Sabha, responding to a query by DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy.
Minister Seth stated unequivocally that the Indian Army has not moved any proposals to reduce the physical test parameters to date.
