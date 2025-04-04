No Change in Physical Test Standards for Army Recruitment

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed any considerations of altering the physical test standards for male and female candidates in Indian Army recruitment.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, confirmed this during a recent session in the Lok Sabha, responding to a query by DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy.

Minister Seth stated unequivocally that the Indian Army has not moved any proposals to reduce the physical test parameters to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)