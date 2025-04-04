Japanese Grand Prix: McLaren Dominates, Hopes Rise for Tsunoda

The Japanese Grand Prix, only the third Formula 1 race of the season, promises unexpected dynamics amidst changing plots. While McLaren has shown dominance with victories in the first two races, the attention also fixates on local driver Yuki Tsunoda, making his much-awaited debut for Red Bull at Suzuka.

Local fans are fervently backing Tsunoda, who has been promoted to the top-tier Red Bull team, hoping to become the first Japanese F1 race winner. In stark contrast, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, struggles to find form, disqualified recently in China with teammate Charles Leclerc.

Despite being behind in points, Hamilton's history of success in Japan, coupled with unpredictable weather conditions, could offer surprises. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continue to set the pace, dominating Friday's practice sessions, as rain looms over Sunday's race.

(With inputs from agencies.)