Russia Pushes Diplomacy for Iran Nuclear Resolution

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed the importance of resolving Iran's nuclear programme through political and diplomatic means, urging all parties to show restraint during discussions.

While Russia works to restore its bilateral relations with the United States, it continues to maintain its alliance with Iran, according to Peskov.

With U.S. President Donald Trump threatening military action against Iran if it does not reach a nuclear agreement, Russia has stepped forward, offering to mediate talks between Washington and Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)