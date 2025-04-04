Left Menu

Russia Pushes Diplomacy for Iran Nuclear Resolution

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for political and diplomatic solutions to Iran's nuclear programme, emphasizing restraint. While Russia builds relations with the U.S., Iran remains an ally. U.S. President Trump has threatened military action against Iran unless it reaches an agreement with Washington. Russia proposes to mediate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:56 IST
Russia Pushes Diplomacy for Iran Nuclear Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed the importance of resolving Iran's nuclear programme through political and diplomatic means, urging all parties to show restraint during discussions.

While Russia works to restore its bilateral relations with the United States, it continues to maintain its alliance with Iran, according to Peskov.

With U.S. President Donald Trump threatening military action against Iran if it does not reach a nuclear agreement, Russia has stepped forward, offering to mediate talks between Washington and Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025