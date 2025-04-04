Russia Pushes Diplomacy for Iran Nuclear Resolution
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for political and diplomatic solutions to Iran's nuclear programme, emphasizing restraint. While Russia builds relations with the U.S., Iran remains an ally. U.S. President Trump has threatened military action against Iran unless it reaches an agreement with Washington. Russia proposes to mediate.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed the importance of resolving Iran's nuclear programme through political and diplomatic means, urging all parties to show restraint during discussions.
While Russia works to restore its bilateral relations with the United States, it continues to maintain its alliance with Iran, according to Peskov.
With U.S. President Donald Trump threatening military action against Iran if it does not reach a nuclear agreement, Russia has stepped forward, offering to mediate talks between Washington and Tehran.
