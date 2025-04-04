Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Trump's Tariff Policy

Amid growing global economic tensions, European and American trade officials are set to meet following President Donald Trump's controversial tariff hikes. The new tariffs have catalyzed fears of recession and triggered significant market volatility, pushing nations like Canada and China to consider countermeasures.

The EU, led by Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, is crafting a strategic response, emphasizing a unified and measured approach. However, internal debate continues over how to confront these U.S. measures, with some countries advocating for caution to avoid exacerbating the standoff.

Additionally, European markets are experiencing notable declines, mirroring worldwide financial strain. As multinational corporations adapt, there's uncertainty about the long-term impacts of these tariffs on global trade and the international economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)