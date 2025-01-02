Ravi Shastri Suggests Rohit Sharma's Potential Retirement in Final Test
With the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 approaching, speculation around Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket is rife. Ravi Shastri hints at Sharma's possible exit after the series, advising him to play with abandon, given his lean form. India's Test Championship hopes hinge on the Sydney match outcome.
- Country:
- Australia
As the fifth and decisive Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 looms at the Sydney Cricket Ground, former head coach Ravi Shastri has stirred conversation around Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's Test career. Speaking candidly, Shastri suggested Sharma might contemplate retirement after the series against Australia, citing the batsman's current form struggles.
Appearing on The ICC Review with Sanjana Ganesan, Shastri urged Rohit to play freely, stating, "Just go out there and have a blast." His comment arrives as Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir remains non-committal about the skipper's place in this Test's lineup, following a series where Sharma has averaged just 6.2 runs.
Sharma, absent from India's first Test win in Perth, faces rising retirement speculation, especially with emerging talent like Shubman Gill waiting in the wings. For Shastri, the timing could align, particularly if India misses out on the World Test Championship Final—a situation dependent on outcomes in both Sydney and Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
