Ravi Shastri: Rohit Sharma's Test Future Under Scrutiny
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri suggests that Rohit Sharma might retire from Test cricket amid emerging talents like Shubman Gill. Rohit, with a top score of 10 in recent games, faces scrutiny over his place in the team, with speculation mounting prior to the Sydney Test.
- Country:
- Australia
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted at the potential Test retirement of struggling cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Shastri remarked on the form of emerging talents such as Shubman Gill, who are eager to fill spots in the Test lineup.
Sharma, who missed the series' first match due to personal reasons, has managed a top score of only 10 in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This performance has fueled speculation about his inclusion in the upcoming Sydney Test.
Expressing concern over Rohit's recent performance, Shastri urged him to play with aggression to secure his place and make a statement in the ongoing series. According to Shastri, Sharma's footwork has been an issue, and more assertive play could help rejuvenate his career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ailing former India cricketer Vinod Kambli admitted to private hospital in Thane district: Doctors.
Cricket Fever: Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Unprecedented Success
Mark Waugh Criticizes Australian Cricket for Conservatism Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ben Stokes Sidelined: England's Cricket Captain Faces Long Recovery
Gavaskar's Guiding Words for Pant: Navigating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy