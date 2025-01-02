Left Menu

Ravi Shastri: Rohit Sharma's Test Future Under Scrutiny

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri suggests that Rohit Sharma might retire from Test cricket amid emerging talents like Shubman Gill. Rohit, with a top score of 10 in recent games, faces scrutiny over his place in the team, with speculation mounting prior to the Sydney Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:07 IST
Ravi Shastri: Rohit Sharma's Test Future Under Scrutiny
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted at the potential Test retirement of struggling cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Shastri remarked on the form of emerging talents such as Shubman Gill, who are eager to fill spots in the Test lineup.

Sharma, who missed the series' first match due to personal reasons, has managed a top score of only 10 in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This performance has fueled speculation about his inclusion in the upcoming Sydney Test.

Expressing concern over Rohit's recent performance, Shastri urged him to play with aggression to secure his place and make a statement in the ongoing series. According to Shastri, Sharma's footwork has been an issue, and more assertive play could help rejuvenate his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025