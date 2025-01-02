Ravi Shastri: Rohit Sharma's Test Future Under Scrutiny

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted at the potential Test retirement of struggling cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Shastri remarked on the form of emerging talents such as Shubman Gill, who are eager to fill spots in the Test lineup.

Sharma, who missed the series' first match due to personal reasons, has managed a top score of only 10 in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This performance has fueled speculation about his inclusion in the upcoming Sydney Test.

Expressing concern over Rohit's recent performance, Shastri urged him to play with aggression to secure his place and make a statement in the ongoing series. According to Shastri, Sharma's footwork has been an issue, and more assertive play could help rejuvenate his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)