Left Menu

Inter Milan's Dominance Over Atalanta in Super Cup Triumph

Inter Milan defeated Atalanta 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup semifinals, continuing their winning streak against Atalanta. Denzel Dumfries scored both goals. Juventus and AC Milan will contest the other semifinal. Inter aims for a fourth consecutive Super Cup title, with the final set in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 03-01-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 08:17 IST
Inter Milan's Dominance Over Atalanta in Super Cup Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Defending champions Inter Milan displayed their prowess by defeating current Serie A leaders Atalanta 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup semifinals. Denzel Dumfries was the hero for the Nerazzurri, scoring twice in the second half to extend their dominance over Atalanta with a seventh consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Juventus is set to meet AC Milan in the other semifinal, where newly appointed Milan coach Sergio Conceicao will make his debut following the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca. The tournament's final is scheduled for Monday in Saudi Arabia, as Inter pursues a fourth straight Super Cup victory.

Inter's triumph was also marked by goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi's efforts, who thwarted several first-half attempts. Atalanta introduced key players Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere, and Ederson after halftime, with Ederson's potential goal later disallowed for offside. Inter's win came amid tight competition with Atalanta and Napoli, who currently share a one-point lead over Inter in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025