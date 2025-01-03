Inter Milan's Dominance Over Atalanta in Super Cup Triumph

Defending champions Inter Milan displayed their prowess by defeating current Serie A leaders Atalanta 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup semifinals. Denzel Dumfries was the hero for the Nerazzurri, scoring twice in the second half to extend their dominance over Atalanta with a seventh consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Juventus is set to meet AC Milan in the other semifinal, where newly appointed Milan coach Sergio Conceicao will make his debut following the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca. The tournament's final is scheduled for Monday in Saudi Arabia, as Inter pursues a fourth straight Super Cup victory.

Inter's triumph was also marked by goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi's efforts, who thwarted several first-half attempts. Atalanta introduced key players Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere, and Ederson after halftime, with Ederson's potential goal later disallowed for offside. Inter's win came amid tight competition with Atalanta and Napoli, who currently share a one-point lead over Inter in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)