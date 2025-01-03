Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Calculated Approach: Lessons from the SCG Pitch

Rishabh Pant, known for his aggressive batting style, displayed restraint on the first day of the fifth Test against Australia, due to the SCG pitch conditions. Despite criticism from the past match, Pant emphasized adapting his strategy to balance defense and attack while debutant Beau Webster acknowledged the challenging pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant demonstrated restraint on the opening day of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, owing to the challenging pitch conditions that curtailed his typically aggressive style.

Despite facing backlash for his previous performance in Melbourne, Pant scored a composed 98-ball 40, contributing to India's total of 185 all out. Pant explained that the pitch's nature necessitated a more secure batting approach, limiting opportunities to take risky shots.

Pant stated that he is actively refining his batting, striving to maintain a delicate balance between offense and defense. Meanwhile, debutant Australian all-rounder Beau Webster echoed Pant's sentiments, acknowledging the pitch's demand for disciplined play and extensive overs from the bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

