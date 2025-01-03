Armando Colaco: Bridging Generations in Indian Football Coaching

Renowned football coach Armando Colaco, a recipient of the prestigious Dronacharya Award, is seen as a bridging figure between generations of coaches in India. At 71, Colaco is elated that this recognition will inspire more Indian coaches to elevate the country's football standards.

Colaco, who made history as the first Goan to receive this accolade, cited his successful tenure leading Dempo SC to five NFL/I-League titles and achieving notable national team victories, including overturning Qatar in a friendly. His tactical acumen also helped earn a draw against the UAE in World Cup qualifiers.

Recalling a challenging 0-3 loss to the UAE, where early red cards tested his strategic skills, Colaco remains proud of his players who progressed to national prominence. He credits his professional success and satisfaction to hard work and dedication over the years.

