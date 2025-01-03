Left Menu

Armando Colaco: Bridging Generations in Indian Football Coaching

Dronacharya awardee Armando Colaco sees his recognition as motivation for Indian coaches. He emphasizes the role of bridging old and new coaching generations. As the first Goan to receive this award, he recalls significant achievements and challenges in his coaching career. His leadership at Dempo SC was instrumental in its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:05 IST
Armando Colaco: Bridging Generations in Indian Football Coaching
Armando Colaco
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned football coach Armando Colaco, a recipient of the prestigious Dronacharya Award, is seen as a bridging figure between generations of coaches in India. At 71, Colaco is elated that this recognition will inspire more Indian coaches to elevate the country's football standards.

Colaco, who made history as the first Goan to receive this accolade, cited his successful tenure leading Dempo SC to five NFL/I-League titles and achieving notable national team victories, including overturning Qatar in a friendly. His tactical acumen also helped earn a draw against the UAE in World Cup qualifiers.

Recalling a challenging 0-3 loss to the UAE, where early red cards tested his strategic skills, Colaco remains proud of his players who progressed to national prominence. He credits his professional success and satisfaction to hard work and dedication over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025