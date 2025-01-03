Left Menu

Karun Nair Shatters World Record in Vijay Hazare Trophy Triumph

Karun Nair set a new world record for the most List A runs without being dismissed, scoring 542 runs, and leading Vidarbha to victory over Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This achievement contributes to Vidarbha's leading position in Group D of the tournament.

Updated: 03-01-2025 17:32 IST
Karun Nair, showcasing immense skill and determination, broke the world record for the most List A runs without being dismissed on Friday. His performance played a pivotal role in Vidarbha's eight-wicket victory against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy's Group D match.

Surpassing the previous record of 527 runs, set by New Zealand's James Franklin in 2010, Nair finished with an impressive 542 runs. This was his fourth century in the tournament and third consecutive hundred. His stellar innings helped Vidarbha chase down UP's 307 for eight, taking their score to 313 for two in just 47.2 overs, bolstered by Yash Rathod's 138 not out.

This win ensures Vidarbha's top placement in Group D with 20 points from five games, ahead of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, both of whom have 14 points.

