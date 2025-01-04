Left Menu

Ryan Rickelton's Record-Breaking Innings Boosts South Africa in Second Test Against Pakistan

Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 176 has solidified South Africa's position in the second test against Pakistan. Partnering with Temba Bavuma, Rickelton helped South Africa recover from 72-3 to 316-4 at day's end. His strategic first-innings runs hold promise on a challenging Newlands wicket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:10 IST
Ryan Rickelton's Record-Breaking Innings Boosts South Africa in Second Test Against Pakistan
Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton's stellar unbeaten 176 has propelled South Africa to a commanding position during the first day of the second test against Pakistan. The left-handed batsman, opening for the first time, expertly navigated the Newlands wicket to lead his team to 316-4 by the close of play.

After an initial stumble at 72-3, Rickelton and Captain Temba Bavuma forged a formidable 235-run partnership, both displaying adept run-scoring prowess against an initially favorable pitch. Rickelton emphasized the significance of first-innings runs, anticipating challenging conditions later in the game.

The pair's synergy was evident, with Rickelton highlighting their complementary playing styles. His willingness to open the innings, despite it being his maiden venture in this role, showcased his versatility and resilience, a positive indicator for South Africa's upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025