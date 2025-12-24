Endrick's French Connection: New Beginnings at Olympique Lyonnais

Real Madrid's young Brazilian sensation, Endrick, has embarked on a new journey, joining Olympique Lyonnais on loan until season's end. The agreement follows his struggle to secure ample playtime under Real's coach, Xabi Alonso.

Endrick has had an impressive start at Real Madrid after his 2024 transfer from Palmeiras, debuting with a goal against Real Valladolid. Last season, under Carlo Ancelotti, he netted seven goals in 37 matches, though most were from the bench.

Despite a strong performance, his appearances have dwindled, prompting this strategic loan to France. The move doubles as an opportunity to seek re-selection for Brazil's national squad, now under Ancelotti, ahead of next year's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)