AC Milan Triumphs Over Juventus to Book Super Cup Derby with Inter

AC Milan secured a 2-1 victory over Juventus in a dramatic match to qualify for the Italian Super Cup final, setting up a derby with Inter Milan. The game marked the debut of Sergio Conceicao as Milan's manager.

The match's turning point came after Federico Gatti's own goal, following a previous penalty conversion by Christian Pulisic that leveled the score. Juventus's promising start, highlighted by Kenan Yildiz breaking the deadlock, couldn't sustain the lead.

The final will witness Milan battling to prevent Inter from achieving their fourth consecutive Super Cup win. Conceicao, after the game, celebrated the hard-fought win with his team, setting sights on the upcoming challenge.

