Bumrah's Exit: A Game-Changer in the Fifth Test

India's fast-bowling captain, Jasprit Bumrah, departed the Sydney Cricket Ground for medical scans after suffering an unspecified injury on the second day of the fifth test against Australia, sources reported on Saturday. This comes after Bumrah played a pivotal role throughout the series, leaving the ground an hour post-lunch.

Bumrah, who earlier dismissed Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, escalating his wicket count to 32 with an average of 13.06, was notably absent from the field after the lunch break. Official statements from team India have yet to be released regarding the fast bowler's condition.

Facing a challenge, the Indian squad, which opted to rest captain Rohit Sharma for this decisive match, must secure victory in Sydney to equalize the series at 2-2, thereby retaining the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)