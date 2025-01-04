Bumrah's Exit: A Game-Changer in the Fifth Test
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah left the field for scans due to an unspecified injury during the fifth test against Australia. His early exit follows a successful morning where he increased his wicket tally. India must win this match to even the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
- Country:
- Australia
India's fast-bowling captain, Jasprit Bumrah, departed the Sydney Cricket Ground for medical scans after suffering an unspecified injury on the second day of the fifth test against Australia, sources reported on Saturday. This comes after Bumrah played a pivotal role throughout the series, leaving the ground an hour post-lunch.
Bumrah, who earlier dismissed Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, escalating his wicket count to 32 with an average of 13.06, was notably absent from the field after the lunch break. Official statements from team India have yet to be released regarding the fast bowler's condition.
Facing a challenge, the Indian squad, which opted to rest captain Rohit Sharma for this decisive match, must secure victory in Sydney to equalize the series at 2-2, thereby retaining the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Frenzy: Stunning Comebacks and Injury Updates
Mark Waugh Criticizes Australian Cricket for Conservatism Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Gavaskar's Guiding Words for Pant: Navigating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia Announces XI for Crucial Sydney Test Against India
Cricket Fever: Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Unprecedented Success