India's Young Pacers Shine in Jasprit Bumrah's Absence

In a spirited performance, young Indian bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy stepped up amidst the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, leading India to bowl out Australia for 181 at tea on the second day of the fifth Test.

The pair's efforts bestowed a slender four-run lead to India. Despite its narrowness, the lead is significant, providing a psychological edge. With Bumrah away for precautionary scans, leadership duties shifted to Virat Kohli, whose strategic bowling changes kept Australia on the back foot, complemented by Siraj's fierce early spell.

The turning point came with Steve Smith's dismissal just before lunch, courtesy of Prasidh's precision. Following this, his strategic wicket-taking alongside Reddy's late-order breakthroughs, including dismissals of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, fortified India's position.

