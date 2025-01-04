India's Young Pacers Shine in Jasprit Bumrah's Absence
India took a slender lead against Australia in the fifth Test, thanks to young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy, who filled the gap left by skipper Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's departure for scans shifted leadership to Virat Kohli, under whom the bowlers excelled, particularly in crucial post-lunch overs.
- Country:
- Australia
In a spirited performance, young Indian bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy stepped up amidst the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, leading India to bowl out Australia for 181 at tea on the second day of the fifth Test.
The pair's efforts bestowed a slender four-run lead to India. Despite its narrowness, the lead is significant, providing a psychological edge. With Bumrah away for precautionary scans, leadership duties shifted to Virat Kohli, whose strategic bowling changes kept Australia on the back foot, complemented by Siraj's fierce early spell.
The turning point came with Steve Smith's dismissal just before lunch, courtesy of Prasidh's precision. Following this, his strategic wicket-taking alongside Reddy's late-order breakthroughs, including dismissals of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, fortified India's position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JK Super Cement Launches 'Game Badal De' Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah
Game Badal De: JK Super Cement's Bold Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah
From Struggle to Stardom: Nitish Reddy's Cricketing Journey
The Rise of Nitish Reddy: A Family's Dream Fulfilled
From Tattoos to Test Tons: Nitish Reddy's Cricketing Odyssey