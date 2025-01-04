Rishabh Pant's Heroics Highlight Eventful Day in Border-Gavaskar Test

Prasidh Krishna, India's pacer, weighed in on the distinct leadership qualities of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. Krishna highlighted the team's consistent preparation and execution regardless of who is leading, emphasizing the seamless transition in India's leadership during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

While Rohit Sharma's absence from the playing XI took many by surprise, Jasprit Bumrah stepping up as captain was marked by a clear plan that remained unchanged, according to Krishna. Meanwhile, the match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground saw a series of dramatic events unfold on Day 2.

During the game, Rishabh Pant's aggressive play stood out as he scored a fast-paced half-century, aiding India in building a lead despite early wickets falling. As Pant smashed sixes and boundaries, he secured India's position, leaving the match delicately balanced at the close of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)