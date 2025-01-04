Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Heroics Highlight Eventful Day in Border-Gavaskar Test

Prasidh Krishna reflects on Indian team leadership as Rohit Sharma sits out, allowing Jasprit Bumrah to captain. Rishabh Pant's rapid innings propels India to a lead against Australia at the fifth Test. Despite initial setbacks, India's hopes remain high with Pant's crucial half-century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:35 IST
Rishabh Pant's Heroics Highlight Eventful Day in Border-Gavaskar Test
Prasidh Krishna (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Prasidh Krishna, India's pacer, weighed in on the distinct leadership qualities of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. Krishna highlighted the team's consistent preparation and execution regardless of who is leading, emphasizing the seamless transition in India's leadership during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

While Rohit Sharma's absence from the playing XI took many by surprise, Jasprit Bumrah stepping up as captain was marked by a clear plan that remained unchanged, according to Krishna. Meanwhile, the match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground saw a series of dramatic events unfold on Day 2.

During the game, Rishabh Pant's aggressive play stood out as he scored a fast-paced half-century, aiding India in building a lead despite early wickets falling. As Pant smashed sixes and boundaries, he secured India's position, leaving the match delicately balanced at the close of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025