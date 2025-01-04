Left Menu

Sabalenka Shines in Brisbane: Victory Sets Stage for Australian Open Defense

Aryna Sabalenka reached the Brisbane International final, defeating Mirra Andreeva. The world number one seeks her first win of the year before defending her Australian Open title. Sabalenka, emphasizing aggressive play, is set to face Polina Kudermetova. Naomi Osaka advances in Auckland with her eyes on the prize.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Brisbane International final with a 6-3 6-2 win over Mirra Andreeva, moving closer to her first title of the year ahead of the Australian Open. Sabalenka capitalized on her aggressive play, aiming for victory after last year's runner-up finish.

In a tournament filled with surprises, the 21-year-old Polina Kudermetova, who reached the final, defeated Anhelina Kalinina with a solid performance. The men's event saw Grigor Dimitrov withdraw due to injury, while Reilly Opelka outlasted Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, showcasing his resilience despite past injuries.

Simultaneously, in the Auckland Classic, Naomi Osaka reached the final by overcoming Alycia Parks. The four-time Grand Slam champion, eager for her first win since 2019, will face Clara Tauson, who defeated top seed Madison Keys in a rain-interrupted match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

