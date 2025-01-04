Barcelona's Troubling Roster Dilemma: Olmo and Victor Excluded

Barcelona's latest attempt to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the LaLiga season has been thwarted by Spanish football authorities. The Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have denied the club's appeal, strongly citing wage cap rules.

Midfielder Olmo, a key figure in Barcelona's squad, and forward Victor had only been registered for the first half of the season due to financial restrictions. This recent development echoes Barcelona's previous financial troubles, famously highlighted by Lionel Messi's departure in 2021.

As the club explores legal avenues, including a potential complaint to the Spanish government, both players' profiles have already been removed from the LaLiga website, signaling an uncertain future for their participation with Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)