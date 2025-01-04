Left Menu

Barcelona's Troubling Roster Dilemma: Olmo and Victor Excluded

Spanish football authorities have rejected Barcelona's attempt to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the LaLiga season due to wage cap rules. Despite Barcelona's efforts to integrate Olmo and Victor, their registration remains barred, echoing past financial constraints that impacted player retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:20 IST
Barcelona's Troubling Roster Dilemma: Olmo and Victor Excluded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona's latest attempt to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the LaLiga season has been thwarted by Spanish football authorities. The Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have denied the club's appeal, strongly citing wage cap rules.

Midfielder Olmo, a key figure in Barcelona's squad, and forward Victor had only been registered for the first half of the season due to financial restrictions. This recent development echoes Barcelona's previous financial troubles, famously highlighted by Lionel Messi's departure in 2021.

As the club explores legal avenues, including a potential complaint to the Spanish government, both players' profiles have already been removed from the LaLiga website, signaling an uncertain future for their participation with Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025