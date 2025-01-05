Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna Shines as India's Hope in Thrilling Test Against Australia

Prasidh Krishna kept India in contention against Australia by impressively reducing them to 71 for three in the fifth test at lunch. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's injury, Krishna dismissed key players and kept the match on a knife-edge. Australia needs 91 more runs to win, while India aims to square the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 07:12 IST
Prasidh Krishna Shines as India's Hope in Thrilling Test Against Australia
Prasidh Krishna

Indian paceman Prasidh Krishna played a crucial role in the fifth test, keeping the game tense by reducing Australia to 71 for three at lunch on day three. Missing injured skipper Jasprit Bumrah, Krishna stepped up, taking wickets swiftly and ramping up the pressure on the Aussies.

Bumrah, despite being a key player throughout the series, couldn't bowl due to a back issue but briefly contributed with the bat. Krishna filled the gap by dismissing Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith, leaving Australia 91 runs away from a 162 run victory target.

The Sydney Cricket Ground saw an exciting display as India fought to square the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The home side, however, came out strong, bowling out India for 157, with Pat Cummins dismantling the middle-order before Australia's chase resumed robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025