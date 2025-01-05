Prasidh Krishna Shines as India's Hope in Thrilling Test Against Australia

Indian paceman Prasidh Krishna played a crucial role in the fifth test, keeping the game tense by reducing Australia to 71 for three at lunch on day three. Missing injured skipper Jasprit Bumrah, Krishna stepped up, taking wickets swiftly and ramping up the pressure on the Aussies.

Bumrah, despite being a key player throughout the series, couldn't bowl due to a back issue but briefly contributed with the bat. Krishna filled the gap by dismissing Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith, leaving Australia 91 runs away from a 162 run victory target.

The Sydney Cricket Ground saw an exciting display as India fought to square the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The home side, however, came out strong, bowling out India for 157, with Pat Cummins dismantling the middle-order before Australia's chase resumed robustly.

