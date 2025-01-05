Bumrah's Back Spasm: The Pivotal Point of a 'Spicy' Series

Despite a setback caused by a back spasm, Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding performance as India's pace spearhead effectively defined the series' dynamics. The star Indian pacer had to sit out on a crucial day three, when India needed to defend a slim target of 162 runs against Australia.

Australia capitalized on Bumrah's absence, securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade-long interval. Expressing his frustration at not participating in the series' most challenging wicket, Bumrah emphasized the importance of respecting physical health.

Reflecting on the series, with young talents like Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana gaining invaluable experience, Bumrah remains hopeful about India's future. Meanwhile, winning captain Pat Cummins expressed immense pride in Australia's performance, praising the cohesive team effort and camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)