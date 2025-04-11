Ellyse Perry Joins Hampshire: A Game-Changer in Women's Cricket

In a landmark move for women's cricket, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has signed with Hampshire County Cricket Club to participate in the T20 Blast and One Day Cup tournaments. Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest female cricketers, Perry will grace Hampshire's grounds this July, adding a new dimension to the domestic cricket scene.

Perry's engagement with Hampshire encompasses six T20 Blast fixtures and two One Day Cup matches. Should the county qualify for the T20 Blast Finals Day, the world-renowned cricketer will be available for selection. Acknowledged as the world's top-ranked women's all-rounder, Perry's illustrious career features an ICC Player of the Decade title and numerous other prestigious accolades.

At 34, Perry is a stalwart of international cricket, boasting an extraordinary career that includes six T20 World Cup victories, two ODI World Cup titles, and a Commonwealth Games gold medal, among other achievements. Expressing her enthusiasm, Perry highlighted Hampshire's leadership in women's cricket, anticipating an exciting summer. Coach Paul Prichard echoed these sentiments, praising the unmatched experience she brings to the team.

