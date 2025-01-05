Left Menu

Paralympic Gold Medallist Kumar Nitesh Eyes Arjuna Award Triumph

Para-shuttler Kumar Nitesh, a Paralympic gold medalist, is thrilled to receive the Arjuna award. Despite losing his leg in an accident, he achieved success in sports and academics. Aspiring for the Khel Ratna, Nitesh aims to continue his winning streak in upcoming championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a year marked by discontent among some Paralympic athletes over the annual national honours, para-shuttler Kumar Nitesh stands out, filled with gratitude and joy at receiving the Arjuna award. At 30, Haryana's Nitesh overcame incredible odds, losing his leg in a 2009 train accident, yet rising to clinch a Paralympic gold in Paris after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 badminton final last September.

Speaking to PTI, Nitesh expressed that the Arjuna award, India's second-highest sports accolade, is an extraordinary recognition for his achievements. "I've been participating in international badminton for eight-nine years, collecting numerous medals," he said, highlighting the significance of this honor in his thriving career.

Despite some para-athletes voicing disappointment over not being considered for the top sports honor, Khel Ratna, Nitesh remains focused on future goals. He aims to broaden his achievements and earn the Khel Ratna soon while concentrating on upcoming tournaments like the Asian Championship and World Championship, boosting his medal tallies and further solidifying his standing in the sports world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

