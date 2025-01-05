Left Menu

Spurs Secure Antonin Kinsky to Bolster Goalkeeping Options

Tottenham Hotspur signs young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague on a contract until 2031. The 12.5 million pound transfer awaits a work permit. Kinsky's arrival provides coach Ange Postecoglou additional choices as main goalkeeper Vicario recovers from an ankle injury, with Spurs trailing in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:55 IST
Tottenham Hotspur has bolstered its roster by signing Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, a strategic move expected to enhance their goalkeeping options. The club confirmed the deal, which keeps Kinsky with Spurs until 2031, with British media valuing the transfer at approximately 12.5 million pounds.

The 21-year-old's transfer is contingent upon securing a work permit and obtaining international clearance. This acquisition comes at a crucial time, as first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is recovering from ankle surgery and could be sidelined for an extended period.

Currently sitting in 12th place, with 24 points from 20 matches in the Premier League, Spurs find themselves trailing league leaders Liverpool by 21 points. The inclusion of Kinsky aims to reinforce the team's defensive lineup as they aspire to climb the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

