Lovlina Borgohain Fights for Boxing's Olympic Future

With the future of boxing in the Olympics uncertain, India's boxing star, Lovlina Borgohain, emphasized the need for strategic decisions to secure boxing's spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Boxing's fate in the LA Olympics remains undecided, but Borgohain, now on the Athletes Commission of World Boxing's Asian unit, is determined to give India a voice in the critical discussions on scoring and judging.

Fresh from her Tokyo bronze and learning from her Paris experience, Borgohain is gearing up for the National Games but has her sights set on Los Angeles, with plans rooted in careful weight and injury management.

