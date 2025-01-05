Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain Fights for Boxing's Olympic Future

India's star pugilist, Lovlina Borgohain, pushes for boxing's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. As a member of the Athletes Commission of the Asian World Boxing unit, she aims to influence decision-making and ensure the sport's future as an Olympic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the future of boxing in the Olympics uncertain, India's boxing star, Lovlina Borgohain, emphasized the need for strategic decisions to secure boxing's spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Boxing's fate in the LA Olympics remains undecided, but Borgohain, now on the Athletes Commission of World Boxing's Asian unit, is determined to give India a voice in the critical discussions on scoring and judging.

Fresh from her Tokyo bronze and learning from her Paris experience, Borgohain is gearing up for the National Games but has her sights set on Los Angeles, with plans rooted in careful weight and injury management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

