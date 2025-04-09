Left Menu

World Boxing Takes Action: Interim Committee Formed to Oversee Indian Boxing Federation

World Boxing has established an interim committee to manage the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), ensuring continuity and management of events amidst factionalism and administrative challenges. Headed by BFI's Ajay Singh, the committee aims to resolve issues ahead of delayed elections and uphold the interests of Indian boxers.

  • Country:
  • India

World Boxing has taken decisive action by forming an interim committee to oversee the troubled Boxing Federation of India (BFI). This move aims to maintain administrative continuity and address ongoing challenges within the federation, which has recently struggled with factionalism and infighting.

The interim committee, led by BFI chairman Ajay Singh, includes notable members such as BFI Vice President Narender Kumar Nirwan, Olympian L Sarita Devi, and executive director Arun Malik. International representatives also join the effort, including Singapore Boxing Association's president Fairuz Mohamed.

In recent months, the BFI has been bogged down by legal disputes and election delays, compounded by controversies, including the suspension of key officials for financial irregularities. The interim committee is set to oversee daily operations, organize fair competitions, and prepare for upcoming international events, while ensuring a transparent election process unfolds smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

