D Gukesh: Chess Prodigy Eyes New Heights in 2025

Chess prodigy D Gukesh has reached new heights with a World Championship win and the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Now, he refocuses on 2025, ready to tackle new challenges and tournaments, including the upcoming Tata Steel event. His victory brings renewed attention to Indian chess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:37 IST
D Gukesh has rapidly ascended the ranks in the chess world, his recent World Championship win complemented by receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Despite these achievements, the young chess prodigy is already setting new goals as he prepares to navigate a challenging 2025.

The Tata Steel tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, set to begin on January 17, is next on Gukesh's competitive calendar. It promises to be a formidable event with notable participants like Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, Fabiano Caruana, and R Praggnanandhaa slated to compete.

Gukesh, undeterred by the heightened attention and expectations following his World Championship success, remains focused on self-improvement and meeting his personal goals. His mentor, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, highlights the renewed interest in chess within India, expecting Gukesh's achievements to inspire a new generation of players.

