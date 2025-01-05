Pakistan Faces Uphill Battle as South Africa Dominates in Test Series

Pakistan finds itself in a challenging position at 80 without loss in their second innings on the third day of the second and final Test against South Africa, trailing by 341 runs at Newlands.

Openers Shan Masood and Babar Azam will resume after tea, despite Ayub's unfortunate ankle injury, which complicates their efforts to match South Africa's first innings total of 615.

The South African bowlers, led by young debutant Kwena Maphaka and experienced Kagiso Rabada, pinned down Pakistan to a first innings score of 194. With the pitch expected to deteriorate, South Africa stays strong, eyeing a series win ahead of the World Test Championship final.

