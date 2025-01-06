Left Menu

Epic Sports Weekend: Highlights from NFL, NBA, Tennis and More

The summary provides updates on various sports news, including the Chicago Bears interviewing Thomas Brown for a head coach position, Cleveland Browns firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Barbora Krejcikova withdrawing from the Australian Open, and United States winning the United Cup. Other highlights include Kawhi Leonard’s return and Alex Ovechkin’s scoring achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 05:21 IST
The sports world saw a flurry of activities as the Chicago Bears vowed to interview Thomas Brown for a permanent head coach position following Matt Eberflus' departure. The Bears are now struggling with a 4-12 season finale after a rough 4-8 start.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after a disappointing 3-14 season, marking a second consecutive year of changes in their coaching staff.

In tennis, Barbora Krejcikova has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open due to a troubling back injury, while the United States clinched its second United Cup title after triumphs in singles matches by Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

