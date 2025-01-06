Epic Sports Weekend: Highlights from NFL, NBA, Tennis and More
The sports world saw a flurry of activities as the Chicago Bears vowed to interview Thomas Brown for a permanent head coach position following Matt Eberflus' departure. The Bears are now struggling with a 4-12 season finale after a rough 4-8 start.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after a disappointing 3-14 season, marking a second consecutive year of changes in their coaching staff.
In tennis, Barbora Krejcikova has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open due to a troubling back injury, while the United States clinched its second United Cup title after triumphs in singles matches by Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz.
