Ilona Maher: U.S. Rugby Star's Impact on Premiership Debut

U.S. Olympic bronze medallist Ilona Maher debuted for Bristol Bears in a loss to Gloucester-Hartpury, drawing a record crowd to Ashton Gate stadium. Known for her massive social media following, Maher's popularity surged post-Olympics. She joined Bristol on a three-month deal in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:04 IST
Ilona Maher, the U.S. Olympic bronze medallist known for her significant social media presence, made waves with her debut for Premiership Women's Rugby team Bristol Bears. Despite a 40-17 defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury, the match drew a record crowd of 9,240 at Ashton Gate stadium, reflecting her star power.

Maher's popularity skyrocketed after the Paris Olympics, where she helped the U.S. rugby sevens team secure bronze. Her post-Olympics success includes being featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and finishing as a runner-up on 'Dancing With the Stars'. She now embarks on a new journey with Bristol Bears.

Reflecting on her debut, Maher remarked, 'I think each game I am going to learn more and more. You do learn a lot by losing but also it puts a fire under you for the next game,' highlighting her determination and a strong desire to grow in the sport.

