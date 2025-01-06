Jasprit Bumrah: The Lone Warrior Amidst India's Cricket Woes

India's recent cricket defeats in Australia underscored a troubling reliance on their pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. Despite an overall series loss, Bumrah's performances stood out, earning him player-of-the-series honors.

The star bowler took 32 wickets at an astonishing average of 13.06, showcasing his prowess even as India struggled. Bumrah's absence in a crucial game due to injury further emphasized his importance to the team.

Former cricketers and fans highlighted the lack of support for Bumrah, pointing to inconsistencies in other bowlers. This has sparked concerns over India's bowling depth as they head into future tours.

