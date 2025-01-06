Indonesian Football Shake-Up: New Coach for World Cup Ambitions

Indonesia's national soccer team has parted ways with its South Korean coach, Shin Tae-yong, according to the country's football association chief, Erick Thohir. The decision reflects the association's efforts to enhance leadership amid the ongoing campaign for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With passionate football fans across the nation, Indonesia is striving to rekindle past successes since its solitary World Cup appearance under colonial governance in 1938. Shin Tae-yong's tenure concluded with his acknowledgment of the end of his duties.

A new coach is set to join the squad on January 11, with a focus on strategic implementation, player communication, and improved national team programs. Presently, Indonesia ranks third in its qualifying group, trailing Australia by one point, with more playoff opportunities available for Asian teams.

