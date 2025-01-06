Left Menu

Mandhana Leads as India Prepares for Ireland Series Without Harmanpreet

India's women's ODI series against Ireland will see Smriti Mandhana lead in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh Thakur, who are resting due to past injuries. The series begins January 10 in Rajkot, marking a crucial test for the Indian squad.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:49 IST
The BCCI has announced significant changes in the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested, with Smriti Mandhana set to lead the squad starting January 10 in Rajkot.

Harmanpreet, who is recuperating from a knee injury sustained during a series against the West Indies, will be absent to focus on recovery. Prior injuries, including a neck injury in a match against Pakistan, influenced the decision to rest her. Meanwhile, Renuka's absence is a preventive step to manage her workload after outstanding performances against the West Indies.

India's lineup features seasoned players like Deepti Sharma as vice-captain and emerging talents such as Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol. With matches scheduled for January 10, 12, and 15, the team eyes a strong performance against Ireland on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

