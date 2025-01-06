Cricket's Rising Rivalry: India vs. Australia Challenges The Ashes

The cricketing world is witnessing an evolving epic rivalry as India and Australia face off in Test matches, suggested to now rival, if not surpass, the traditional Ashes series. This sentiment is echoed by cricketing icons Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting, who have lauded the extraordinary spectator turnout. The recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series drew a record-breaking attendance of 837,000 fans over five matches.

Former Indian coach Shastri emphasized the magnitude of their competition, pointing to an unparalleled 375,000 fans attending the Melbourne Test, surpassing decades-old figures reported during iconic matches when Don Bradman played. Despite modern digital viewing options, fans flocked to stadiums, highlighting the series' unprecedented appeal.

Ponting added that the response from fans proves the rivalry's global allure. Although unpredictable weather shortened tests in several cities, the immense turnout speaks to the appeal of witnessing top-tier cricket firsthand. As Australia prepares for England's arrival next summer, the intensity of this rivalry is anticipated to grow further, captivating fans and players alike.

