Cricket's Rising Rivalry: India vs. Australia Challenges The Ashes

Cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting highlight the growing rivalry between India and Australia. The recently concluded Test series garnered historic attendance, surpassing the Ashes in popularity. Australia claimed a 3-1 victory in the series, cementing their dominance as fans eagerly embrace this evolving cricket narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The cricketing world is witnessing an evolving epic rivalry as India and Australia face off in Test matches, suggested to now rival, if not surpass, the traditional Ashes series. This sentiment is echoed by cricketing icons Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting, who have lauded the extraordinary spectator turnout. The recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series drew a record-breaking attendance of 837,000 fans over five matches.

Former Indian coach Shastri emphasized the magnitude of their competition, pointing to an unparalleled 375,000 fans attending the Melbourne Test, surpassing decades-old figures reported during iconic matches when Don Bradman played. Despite modern digital viewing options, fans flocked to stadiums, highlighting the series' unprecedented appeal.

Ponting added that the response from fans proves the rivalry's global allure. Although unpredictable weather shortened tests in several cities, the immense turnout speaks to the appeal of witnessing top-tier cricket firsthand. As Australia prepares for England's arrival next summer, the intensity of this rivalry is anticipated to grow further, captivating fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

