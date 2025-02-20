Bangladesh vs India: Champions Trophy Showdown Begins

Bangladesh, led by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, elected to bat first after winning the toss in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy opener against India on Thursday.

India announced two key changes from their previous lineup against England, replacing Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy with seasoned players Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Bangladesh's playing XI featured a balanced approach with three seamers and two spinners, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib was given the nod over the much-discussed Nahid Rana in the pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)