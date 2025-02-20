Left Menu

Bangladesh vs India: Champions Trophy Showdown Begins

In a thrilling Champions Trophy opener, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to bat against India after winning the toss. India made strategic team changes by bringing in Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, while Bangladesh opted for a mix of seamers and spinners, including Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Updated: 20-02-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:18 IST
Bangladesh, led by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, elected to bat first after winning the toss in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy opener against India on Thursday.

India announced two key changes from their previous lineup against England, replacing Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy with seasoned players Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Bangladesh's playing XI featured a balanced approach with three seamers and two spinners, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib was given the nod over the much-discussed Nahid Rana in the pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

