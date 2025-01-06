South Africa Dominates Pakistan in Test Series Sweep

In a compelling display of dominance, South Africa dispatched Pakistan with ease, securing a 10-wicket victory at Newlands on Monday. Completing the series sweep 2-0, the host nation achieved its aim with a target of just 58, finished efficiently in 7.1 overs.

Pakistan resisted South Africa's imposing form with a commendable second innings score of 478, spearheaded by captain Shan Masood's impressive 145 on a placid wicket. Despite their efforts, South Africa's initial innings of 615 gave them the leverage needed to triumph without loss.

With this series win, South Africa extended their winning streak to seven consecutive test victories, affirming their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia. The match will be held at Lord's from June 11-15.

(With inputs from agencies.)