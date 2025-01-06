Left Menu

Scandal Strikes Uttarakhand: Coach Arrested Amid Allegations

A minor hockey player in Uttarakhand was allegedly raped by her coach, Bhanuprakash, leading to his arrest. The incident has prompted state sports minister Rekha Arya to suspend the coach and recommend the cancellation of his certifications. The case is under investigation, with evidence being collected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:24 IST
Scandal Strikes Uttarakhand: Coach Arrested Amid Allegations
coach
  • Country:
  • India

A hockey coach in Uttarakhand has been arrested following allegations of raping a minor player, as officials confirmed on Monday. The coach, identified as Bhanuprakash, aged 30, was preparing athletes for the upcoming National Games in the region.

The arrest occurred after the father of the young athlete lodged a formal complaint against him at the SIDCUL police station, according to Manohar Bhandari, the station's in-charge. In response, the state's sports minister, Rekha Arya, visited Haridwar to oversee the situation and has since suspended the coach from his duties.

The sports minister also disclosed plans to recommend the cancellation of Bhanuprakash's certifications to the Sports Authority of India. The investigation is ongoing, with a medical examination completed and evidence being gathered and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025