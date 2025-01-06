Scandal Strikes Uttarakhand: Coach Arrested Amid Allegations
A minor hockey player in Uttarakhand was allegedly raped by her coach, Bhanuprakash, leading to his arrest. The incident has prompted state sports minister Rekha Arya to suspend the coach and recommend the cancellation of his certifications. The case is under investigation, with evidence being collected.
A hockey coach in Uttarakhand has been arrested following allegations of raping a minor player, as officials confirmed on Monday. The coach, identified as Bhanuprakash, aged 30, was preparing athletes for the upcoming National Games in the region.
The arrest occurred after the father of the young athlete lodged a formal complaint against him at the SIDCUL police station, according to Manohar Bhandari, the station's in-charge. In response, the state's sports minister, Rekha Arya, visited Haridwar to oversee the situation and has since suspended the coach from his duties.
The sports minister also disclosed plans to recommend the cancellation of Bhanuprakash's certifications to the Sports Authority of India. The investigation is ongoing, with a medical examination completed and evidence being gathered and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory.
