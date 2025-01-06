Left Menu

Unyielding Cummins: The Architect of Australia's Historic Comeback

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri lauds Australian captain Pat Cummins for his resilience in leading Australia to a 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Cummins' exceptional performance with both bat and ball was pivotal in reclaiming the title after nearly a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:14 IST
Unyielding Cummins: The Architect of Australia's Historic Comeback
Pat Cummins. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent discussion, former cricketer Ravi Shastri exceptionally praised Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, celebrating his prowess and drive during the concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Despite an initial defeat in Perth, Cummins' leadership witnessed Australia bouncing back to claim a 3-1 series victory over India.

Cummins demonstrated outstanding form, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker with 25 dismissals at a remarkable average of 21.36. His contributions expanded beyond bowling, as he also scored 159 runs across the series, displaying versatility and resilience.

Shastri, recalling his coaching tenure, marveled at Cummins' tenacity and competitive spirit. He highlighted the captain's ability to rise to the occasion, especially when faced with challenges, where Cummins consistently delivered key performances, both as a bowler and batsman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025