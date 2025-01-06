Unyielding Cummins: The Architect of Australia's Historic Comeback
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri lauds Australian captain Pat Cummins for his resilience in leading Australia to a 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Cummins' exceptional performance with both bat and ball was pivotal in reclaiming the title after nearly a decade.
In a recent discussion, former cricketer Ravi Shastri exceptionally praised Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, celebrating his prowess and drive during the concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Despite an initial defeat in Perth, Cummins' leadership witnessed Australia bouncing back to claim a 3-1 series victory over India.
Cummins demonstrated outstanding form, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker with 25 dismissals at a remarkable average of 21.36. His contributions expanded beyond bowling, as he also scored 159 runs across the series, displaying versatility and resilience.
Shastri, recalling his coaching tenure, marveled at Cummins' tenacity and competitive spirit. He highlighted the captain's ability to rise to the occasion, especially when faced with challenges, where Cummins consistently delivered key performances, both as a bowler and batsman.
