HS Prannoy Leads Indian Charge at Malaysia Open 2025 as BWF Season Commences

HS Prannoy is poised to make a highly anticipated return to competitive badminton, starting his campaign at the Malaysia Open 2025. The event, set at Kuala Lumpur's Axiata Arena, marks Prannoy's first competitive appearance since his Round of 16 exit at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he was defeated by Lakshya Sen, a fellow Indian.

Joining Prannoy in the men's singles is Lakshya Sen himself, world-ranked 12th, who had a stellar previous year marked by a semi-final finish at the Paris Olympics and a win at the Syed Modi International. Priyanshu Rajawat, part of India's Thomas Cup-winning squad, also features in this category. In men's doubles, India looks to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the ninth-ranked global duo, considered the nation's strongest prospect.

The women's singles sees Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod stepping up, while the women's doubles team includes Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Syed Modi International titleholders, alongside Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. In mixed doubles, three Indian teams will compete with some facing off initially. This prestigious event heralds the start of the BWF World Tour season.

(With inputs from agencies.)