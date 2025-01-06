Khawaja Relives Bumrah's Bowling Masterclass in Border-Gavaskar Series

Usman Khawaja's previous encounters with Jasprit Bumrah left him unscathed, but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy narrated a different tale. The Australian opener, who had never been dismissed by Bumrah in seven prior Test innings, found himself falling to the Indian pacer six times in eight innings.

"To be honest, I was just getting Bumrah-ed," Khawaja told ABC Sport after the series, as cited by ESPNcricinfo. Bumrah was relentless, topping the charts with 32 wickets at an impressive average of 13.06, earning the Player of the Series accolade despite missing one inning due to back spasms. Australia seized the opportunity to win by six wickets in Sydney during his absence.

Khawaja acknowledged Bumrah's critical role. "You never want to see anyone injured, but it was a relief for us," he admitted, noting the surge in Australia's confidence on Bumrah's absence. He praised Bumrah as the toughest bowler he's faced, remarking on his maturity and skill evolution since his 2018-19 debut tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)