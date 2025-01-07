Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Triumph: A Night of Goals and Glory

Real Madrid stormed into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a decisive 5-0 victory against fourth-tier Club Deportiva Minera on Monday. The match witnessed an exceptional performance from Arda Guler who netted two remarkable goals.

Federico Valverde opened the scoring with a spectacular volley just five minutes in, setting the tone for Madrid's dominance. Not long after, Eduardo Camavinga scored the second with a commanding header, followed by Guler's contribution before the 30-minute mark. Valverde expressed satisfaction with his role and the confidence the coach places in him.

Despite Minera's attempts, including a notable long-range shot by Omar Perdomo, Madrid held strong. Luka Modric's impressive goal post-break, orchestrated with Brahim Diaz, elevated the spectators. Ancelotti praised Modric's influence as an aspirational example for younger players. Goalkeeper Fran Martinez exhibited commendable saves, despite Minera conceding five goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)