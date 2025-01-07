Left Menu

Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Triumph: A Night of Goals and Glory

Real Madrid secured a 5-0 victory against Club Deportiva Minera, advancing to the Copa del Rey last 16. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler stood out with crucial goals. Despite Minera's effort, Madrid's skill shone, supported by fans in a lively atmosphere orchestrated by Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 02:19 IST
Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Triumph: A Night of Goals and Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid stormed into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a decisive 5-0 victory against fourth-tier Club Deportiva Minera on Monday. The match witnessed an exceptional performance from Arda Guler who netted two remarkable goals.

Federico Valverde opened the scoring with a spectacular volley just five minutes in, setting the tone for Madrid's dominance. Not long after, Eduardo Camavinga scored the second with a commanding header, followed by Guler's contribution before the 30-minute mark. Valverde expressed satisfaction with his role and the confidence the coach places in him.

Despite Minera's attempts, including a notable long-range shot by Omar Perdomo, Madrid held strong. Luka Modric's impressive goal post-break, orchestrated with Brahim Diaz, elevated the spectators. Ancelotti praised Modric's influence as an aspirational example for younger players. Goalkeeper Fran Martinez exhibited commendable saves, despite Minera conceding five goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025