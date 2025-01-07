Dakar Drama: Sainz Out, Lategan Leads for Toyota

Carlos Sainz, the defending champion of the Dakar Rally, has been forced to bow out of the challenging race after his vehicle sustained severe damage. Sainz's Ford Raptor, an aspiring contender among formidable competition, was ruled unsafe for continuation post-incident checks.

In a twist of fortune, Henk Lategan now leads the charges for Toyota in the unforgiving Saudi Arabian sands. Organizers handed the 48-hour Chrono stage victory to Rokas Baciuska, whose efforts were impeded by an unexpected refueling delay.

Adding to the excitement, South African Lategan holds a strategic advantage, with five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah in the chase. The rally's motorcycle category excitement continues as Australian Daniel Sanders sets a formidable pace with back-to-back stage wins.

