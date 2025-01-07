Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Triumphant Turnaround: Australian Open Awaits

Coco Gauff gears up for the Australian Open with a positive mindset after her impressive 2024 comeback, overcoming challenges to win the WTA Finals and contributing to the United Cup victory for the Americans. Her newfound confidence positions her as a strong contender for the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 05:31 IST
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is set to begin her Australian Open journey with renewed vigor this coming week, following a triumphant year that saw her secure her first WTA Finals title and help lead the American team to a United Cup victory.

The 20-year-old tennis star has transformed her gameplay in 2024, rebounding from early exits in Toronto and Cincinnati, and a challenging U.S. Open with numerous double faults. A change in mindset and parting ways with coach Brad Gilbert preceded her victory over Karolina Muchova at the China Open, signaling a fresh start.

Gauff's remarkable poise was evident during the WTA Finals in November, where she defeated rivals including Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. She kicked off the new year at the United Cup, forgoing Auckland, to face top-tier competition. Her performance against Swiatek was hailed as one of her best, bolstering her confidence ahead of the Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

