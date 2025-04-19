Jelena Ostapenko Shatters Iga Swiatek's Clay Court Dominance
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals on clay, maintaining her 6-0 record against the world No. 2. Ostapenko, former 2017 Roland Garros champion, emphasized her strategy to be aggressive against Swiatek. She advances to face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals.
— Jelena Ostapenko continued her dominance over Iga Swiatek, this time beating the world No. 2 on her favorite surface.
Ostapenko won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the clay-court Porsche Grand Prix on Saturday to improve her head-to-head record with the four-time French Open champion to 6-0.
"Every time I step on the court with her it's another battle, I'm ready for it," said Ostapenko, who was the 2017 champion at Roland Garros. "Even if I don't feel great on the day, I will just fight and leave it all on the court." The Latvian player, ranked No. 24, previously beat Swiatek four times on hardcourts and once on grass.
"I tried to be aggressive today and take time away from her because when she has time, she's playing very well," Ostapenko said.
In the semifinals, she will play Ekaterina Alexandrova, who ousted third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4.
