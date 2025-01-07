Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Criticizes Shami's Exclusion From Australia Tour

Former India coach Ravi Shastri expressed disappointment over the decision not to include Mohammed Shami in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia. Despite his injury recovery challenges, Shastri believes Shami’s presence could have strengthened the inexperienced pace attack, potentially shifting the series balance in India's favor.

Ravi Shastri Criticizes Shami's Exclusion From Australia Tour
Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, has openly criticized the decision to exclude seasoned bowler Mohammed Shami from India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Shastri's comments came during an interview with ICC Review, where he stressed that Shami's involvement could have been crucial for India's pace attack.

Despite his injury setbacks, Shami marked his return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy, showcasing impressive figures of 7/156 against Madhya Pradesh. However, his fitness journey faced another hurdle with minor swelling in his left knee, raising doubts about his readiness for international matches.

Shastri argued that the team's failure to incorporate Shami into the Australia tour might have cost them an advantage. He also expressed concerns over the BCCI's communication regarding Shami's rehabilitation, suggesting better transparency could have clarified his potential role in the series.

