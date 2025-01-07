Bahadur Singh Sagoo Ascends to AFI Presidency

In a significant development within Indian athletics, former shot put champion Bahadur Singh Sagoo has been elected unopposed as the President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). His election marks the end of Adille Sumariwalla's long tenure and opens a new chapter for the federation.

Sagoo, 51, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having competed in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, and clinching a gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games. His leadership is expected to build on existing programs and further elevate Indian athletics on the global stage.

The election, conducted by retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Raj Sekhar Attri, saw widespread support, with Ethical Compliance and Risk Officer of World Athletics Niels Lindholm observing the process online. The ministry observer praised the AFI's fair and transparent conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)