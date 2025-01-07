Djokovic and Murray: A Dynamic Duo Reunites for the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation known for his remarkable prowess on the court, commenced his training routine for the Australian Open in Melbourne alongside his new coach, Andy Murray, on Tuesday. The collaboration is a fresh chapter in Djokovic's storied career, unfolding at the prestigious tournament that started on Monday and runs until January 26.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, announced in November that he would join forces with his former rival, Murray, marking the Australian Open as their inaugural outing in this player-coach relationship. This new partnership follows Djokovic's separation from former coach Goran Ivanisevic in March. With Murray, a three-time Grand Slam victor and a double Olympic gold medalist, by his side, Djokovic is keenly focused on capturing his 25th major title and his record-extending 11th win in Melbourne.

The seasoned duo, born just a week apart in May 1987, have both reached the pinnacle of the ATP Rankings during their careers. They have faced each other 36 times in top-tier competitions, with Djokovic claiming 25 victories over Murray. As Murray transitions from player to coach, following his retirement announcement after the Paris Olympics last August, Djokovic is set to learn his first-round contender at the Australian Open draw on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)