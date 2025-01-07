AB de Villiers Urges SA20 to Take a Cue from IPL's Resilience
AB de Villiers, Brand Ambassador for SA20, advises the league to emulate IPL's persistence amid doubts. As the third season kicks off, he emphasizes patience, innovation, and capturing India's cricket market as crucial for SA20's growth and global appeal.
In a recent media interaction, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers stressed the importance of resilience for the SA20 league, taking a leaf out of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) book. As the league's Brand Ambassador, de Villiers highlighted the IPL's journey of overcoming early skepticism to become cricket's biggest franchise.
Speaking ahead of SA20's third season starting January 9, de Villiers underscored the necessity for continuous innovation and improvement. He recounted the IPL's initial years when doubts surrounded its viability but emphasized that persistence led to its eventual success. He urged SA20 to remain patient and consistent, as these qualities could yield magical results.
De Villiers also pointed out the strategic importance of engaging the Indian market, the world's largest cricket audience. He suggested the league focus on drawing Indian players and fans to South Africa, which would enhance the tournament and strengthen the ties between the two cricketing nations. He cited historical connections and advised the league to maintain a relentless pursuit of excellence every season.
