Maaya Rajeshwaran Stuns in ITF J300 Tournament Upset

In a remarkable display of talent, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi stunned the tennis world by defeating world number 60 Ada Kumru in the girls' singles event of the ITF J300 tournament. The young tennis prodigy from Coimbatore secured a 6-1 7-6(1) victory, showcasing exceptional court coverage and shot selection. Her win followed the surprise exit of top seed Yoana Konstantinova, who was overcome by an unranked Naito.

Maaya, ranked 139 globally, recently joined the prestigious Rafael Nadal Academy and has demonstrated considerable growth. Her match against Kumru saw her withstand a strong challenge in the second round, ultimately joining fellow Indian players Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Aishwarya Jadhav in advancing to the singles pre-quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, the tournament saw more surprising results on the boys' side with India experiencing disappointments. Three Indian participants exited in the first round, including Aarjun Pandit's encounter against top seed Daniel Tazabekov, ending with a 6-0 6-2 defeat. Meanwhile, Japan's Kanata Ozaki defeated Turkiye's third seed Haydar Cem Gokipnar to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)