Left Menu

Maaya Rajeshwaran Stuns in ITF J300 Tournament Upset

15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi delivers a surprise triumph over world number 60 Ada Kumru at the ITF J300 event. The young tennis talent from Coimbatore advances to the singles pre-quarterfinals, joining fellow Indians Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Aishwarya Jadhav, while Konstantinova also exits early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:42 IST
Maaya Rajeshwaran Stuns in ITF J300 Tournament Upset
Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (Photo: ITF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of talent, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi stunned the tennis world by defeating world number 60 Ada Kumru in the girls' singles event of the ITF J300 tournament. The young tennis prodigy from Coimbatore secured a 6-1 7-6(1) victory, showcasing exceptional court coverage and shot selection. Her win followed the surprise exit of top seed Yoana Konstantinova, who was overcome by an unranked Naito.

Maaya, ranked 139 globally, recently joined the prestigious Rafael Nadal Academy and has demonstrated considerable growth. Her match against Kumru saw her withstand a strong challenge in the second round, ultimately joining fellow Indian players Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Aishwarya Jadhav in advancing to the singles pre-quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, the tournament saw more surprising results on the boys' side with India experiencing disappointments. Three Indian participants exited in the first round, including Aarjun Pandit's encounter against top seed Daniel Tazabekov, ending with a 6-0 6-2 defeat. Meanwhile, Japan's Kanata Ozaki defeated Turkiye's third seed Haydar Cem Gokipnar to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025